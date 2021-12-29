AFCON: Super Eagles plan friendly against Cameroon top club

The Super Eagles have proposed a friendly against top Cameroonian club Cotonsport as part of their build-up for the AFCON.

Nigeria will play all their AFCON Group D matches in in the Northern Cameroonian town of Garoua, which is also the base of Cotonsport.

Cotonsport have won the Cameroonian league 15 times.

The club’s spokesman Saliou Adamou disclosed the friendly match proposal against Nigeria.

Eagles caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen has said that despite the short build-up to the AFCON, he hopes his team will play a couple of test games before their opening group game against Egypt on January 11.

Related

No tags for this post.