AFCON: Tanzania excited over Tafa Stars good run, host Amuneke, others

Coach Emmanuel Amuneke and his Taifa Stars have been hosted by the country’s President as excitement of a likely AFCON qualification has swept the East African nation.

A 2-0 win over Cape Verde in a match day 4 fixture of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers has turned the dice in group L with Tanzania shooting to second position with a prospect of qualifying for their first AFCON in 38 years.

Their next game is against Lesotho who are bottom of the table with two points.

“When I came here, Tanzania were last on the group standings but a draw at Uganda and this 2-0 win against Cape Verde has turned things around”, Amuneke told SCORENigeria

“There has been huge emotional excitement here in Tanzania.

“I’m exceedingly happy with the President who invited us to the Presidential Lodge for dinner.

“That shows how passionate the people are towards the game, towards a possible qualification for the 2018 AFCON.”

He added: “We will try to play our part well, working hard to ensure success. But everything lies in the hands of God. He is the only one that can guarantee victory.

“Yes, it is one leg to Cameroon, but only God can put our two legs in Cameroon next year with good results at Lesotho and at home against Uganda.”

The AFCON winner in 1994 and Olympic Games gold medal winner in 1996 said he is also humbled by the support by Nigerians for him.

