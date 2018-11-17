AFCON ticket: Buhari thumps up Super Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement following Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The President joined millions of football-loving Nigerians in commending the team for their spirited and disciplined performance against a very formidable opponent which earned them qualification with the final match against Seychelles a mere formality.

He noted that he has been following the Senior National Football Team’s progress in the qualifying stages.

President Buhari who was enthused by the team’s confidence, sense of patriotism and professionalism, commended these attributes to other Nigerians.

He equally thanked the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Supporters Club, especially Nigerians residing in South Africa who turned out in great numbers to cheer the players.

The President commended them for a job well-done and assured them of the unflinching support of the Federal Government going forward.

He wished the young Nigerian football ambassadors more successes as they prepare for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

During the match at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, the Super Eagles took the lead 10 minutes after the match started when South Africa’s Buhle Mkhwanazi scored an own goal.

Lebo Mothiba levelled the score for Bafana Bafana after 16 minutes while Nigeria tried to reclaim the lead with Captain Ahmed Musa’s attempt, but the referee disallowed the goal.

After the restart, the Eagles made another attempt and it was also disallowed by the referee.

At the end of the match, Nigeria topped Group E with 10 points.

