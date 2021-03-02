AFCON U-17: 40 Golden Eaglets undergo MRI test

Forty players have undergone the mandatory MRI age test ahead of the U17 AFCON in Morocco with coach Fatai Amoo set to name his final squad shortly.

SCORENigeria learnt the players underwent the age test on Thursday and Friday in Abuja.

The result of the test, which will determine the final squad for the U17 AFCON, is expected to be favourable as it has now been agreed that players to make Grade 5 will be picked for tournament in Morocco against the Grade 4 used for the WAFU B qualifiers.

Official disclosed that the final squad is ready and will be submitted to CAF not later than Friday.

The core of the squad to Morocco will be made up of players from the qualifiers in Togo with new additions to add size and physicality to the Eaglets.

Nigeria begin their campaign on March 14 against Tanzania with Algeria and Congo the other teams in their first round group.

