Nigeria’s Super Eagles are already in the second of the Nation’s qualifier match against South Africa, inside FNB stadium, Johanesbourg.

The first half ended 1-1 with Samuel Kalu putting Super Eagles ahead before South Africa Mothiba drew level for the home side.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa had beaten Nigeria in the first leg 2-0 and the Super Eagles are aiming for a win away in order to restore their pride.

Game on!

