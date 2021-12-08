AFCON: Victor Osimhen returns to training

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has returned to training, after suffering a serious face injury in a league game.

Napoli confirmed Osimhen’s return on their Twitter handle on Wednesday

Osimhen suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone after a head collision with Inter’s Milan Skriniar, during a Serie A clash which ended in favour of the Italian champions.

He had to be substituted and rushed to hospital for proper examination before being operated upon.

Following the surgery, Napoli announced that the striker will be out of action for three months.

But on Wednesday, Napoli published a short video of Osimhen doing light jogging at Napoli’s training ground.

The club accompanied the video with the caption”Victor is back in training 😍

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre.”

This will be good news for the Super Eagles ahead of next year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

It remains to be seen if he will recover in time for the tournament after he had been initially ruled out.(Completesports.com)

Related

No tags for this post.