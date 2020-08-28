AfDB: Adesina’s re-election affirms his competence – Ortom

Benue state governor Samuel Ortom on Friday congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election for a second five-year term as president of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Ortom in a press statement issued by his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, said the election result, which gave Adesina 100 per cent votes of all regional and non-regional members of the bank, “has affirmed the competence of the former Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture to head the bank for a second term.”

According to him, Adesina will continue to distinguished himself in driving a robust agenda to reform the bank for Africa’s development.

The governor said the unopposed re-election of the AfDB president which followed his clearance after a corruption probe “has further brightened his credentials as one of Africa’s trusted administrators.”

He urged Nigerians to support Adesina, saying he deserved the support to enable him to have a successful second tenure.