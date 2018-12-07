AfDB earmarks $220m for rural electricity projects in Nigeria

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has earmarked $220 million for various intervention rural electricity projects in the country.

AfDB’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, made the disclosure at the official launch of Inclusive Basic Service Delivery and Livelihood Empowerment Integrated Programme (IBSIP) yesterday in Abuja.

Adesina, who was represented by Senior Director in the bank, Mr. Ebrima Faal, explained that $20 million would be approved soon by the management of the bank, for its programme designed as `say no to famine’ by addressing food insecurity and malnutrition.

He said that $200 million which had been approved by the management would be used for rural electrification projects across the country.

“The Nigeria electrification project is countrywide and aimed at delivering energy access to unserved and underserved communities in the country.

“The project will provide electricity to households, small to medium sized enterprises and public institutions at a least cost and timely manner through off and mini grid solutions.

“The project comprises the provision of solar hybrid mini grids for rural economic development, productive appliances and equipment for off grid communities and energizing institutions.

“Adamawa state is included as one of the states to benefit in the first phase of the programme” he said.

