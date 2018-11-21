AfDB to spend $120m in 3-years to train 40,000 farmers on TAAT Project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said it will be spending $120 million to train 40,000 farmers in Africa on the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) project in three years.

The training will be done through the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA)

TAAT Coordinator, Mr. Krishan Bheenick revealed this yesterday in Abuja during Capacity Development and Technology Outreach programme organised by FARA in partnership with AfDB and TAAT.

Speaking with journalists, Bheenick said seed fund investment of $120 million will be made available in tranches of $40,000 to execute the project.

“It is $120 million in total. It’s in three ways of funding of $40 million each time. The current span of the project is between 2018 and 2021, so it’s about four years for the seed money for investment. The bank itself is first of all expecting the countries to invest money either they get it through a grant or loan and also other donors and international agencies can join the programme.

Bheenick explained that aside the training, the project is meant to support 40, 000 farmers in Africa including Nigeria.

“One other figure that has been mentioned is that across the continent, we are expected to reach 40 million farmers. In terms of the fund we are trying to mobilise for the implementation of the project is around $800 million. But the issue is that it is not so much how much money but how effective because if we are able to convince the countries that these are worth investing in, that’s when they will invest. The communities also need to invest their own time, efforts in terms of mobilisation.”

The Lead Specialist, Innovation Systems and Partnerships for FARA, Dr. Oluwole Fatunbi during his remark described the training as important considering the roles of agriculture extension workers in boosting farm production.

He said 70 people being trained from across schools, research institutes, and Non-Governmental Organisations are expected to train 50 other people.

Dr. Fatunbi further explained that 400 innovation platforms would be setup across the participating countries solely to meet the needs of at least 25, 000 farmers in each of the innovation hubs.

The focal person for the Nigeria Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services (NIFAAS), Prof. Tunji Arokoyo decried current ratio of farmers to agricultural extension officers in the nation.

He said the average recommended ratio is suppose to be one agent to between 800 to 1000 farmers but that Nigeria ratio is one to 30,000 because government refused to invest in the extension sector.

He advised the government to commit itself to the TAAT project stressing that donors are currently driving ADPs in the country as a result of poor budgetary allocation.

He attributed the failure to poor funding of Agriculture Development Project officers at the federal and state levels, adding that ADPs in local government are completely non-existing.

