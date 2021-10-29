AfDB’ll create 25m new jobs by 2025 – Adesina

The president, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, has disclosed that the bank was targetting to create 25 million new jobs by 2025.



Adesina made the disclosure when he delivered a lecture on “Social Media, National Security and Social Change: Bridging the Gap for Development in Africa’’ in Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the bank on Friday in Abuja, Adesina underscored the enormous potential that Nigeria has for attracting global digital commerce and financial services.



He added that the bank was also investing heavily in quality infrastructure to transform the backbone of Africa’s technological revolution.

“To support Nigeria, the AfDB is preparing investments in the country’s Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE), a 500 million dollars investment programme to be co-financed with several partners.



“i-Dice will promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the digital technology and creative spaces. It will help create sustainable jobs and make Nigeria a global powerhouse in these industries.



“This programme will boost innovation, especially in the tech-enabled business and e-commerce space, where new and successful ventures are being inaugurated in Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

The AfDB boss stressed that Nigeria could be a key player in developing Africa’s technological enterprises.