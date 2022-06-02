AfDB’s trust fund to receive €4m support from Finland, Nordic Dev. Fund

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has unveiled a dedicated trust fund for the circular economy in Africa, the Africa Circular Economy Facility.

Positioned as a trust fund, it will channel finance and de-risk innovative circular economy business models beyond waste management. It will support the country-led African Circular Economy Alliance in integrating the circular economy into African green growth strategies.

The multi-donor trust fund will operate over a five-year period and expected to receive initial support of €4 million ($4.29 million) from the Government of Finland and the Nordic Development Fund.

The facility will focus on three strategic areas: institutional capacity building to strengthen the regulatory environment for circular economy innovations and practices; providing support to the private sector through a business development program; and providing technical assistance to the African Circular Economy Alliance, ACEA.

The Facility is the African Development Bank’s first dedicated trust fund to support circular economy innovations and policy frameworks. It is unique in Africa. The highlight of the launch was an interactive discussion on the benefits of the circular economy and the new facility. Contributors to the discussion were Juha Savolainen, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland—and temporary Bank Group Governor for Finland—and Dr Kevin Kariuki, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank.

Savolainen said: “Finland is committed to supporting the African Circular Economy Alliance and the circular economy as a pathway to green growth. The key to success in designing a circular economy roadmap in Finland has been the involvement of a broad spectrum of stakeholders, such as ministries, local governments and the private sector. We hope that sharing our experience can help others to succeed in their circular transition.”

Kariuki reiterated the African Development Bank’s commitment to the promotion of the circular economy as a development strategy.

