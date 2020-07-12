Afenifere group seeks ‘classical’ restructuring

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has advocated for what it called “classical restructuring” of Nigeria that would correct the highly entrenched lopsidedness in all zones and ethnic groups in the country.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti Saturday, the ARG publicity secretary in Ekiti, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, advised President Muhammadu Buhari saying it remains the best panacea for peace and unity among diverse Nigerian citizens.

“Nigeria needs to be restructured, but what we need is classical restructuring and it might not be holistic for now. With restructuring, governance at the state will be healthier and more benefiting and the running of the states will be healthier.

“About 2023, ARG had met and we had concluded that the Yoruba nation is ready to lead Nigeria. We have a blueprint that we can present to any presidential candidate that can bring better democratic governance to all Nigerians.”

The socio -cultural and political body, also warned that prominent Yoruba leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be blamed if the southwest fails to clinch the presidential ticket of the party in 2023 due to unwarranted divisions.

The ARG, stated the APC National leader , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, party’s pioneer chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and the chairman, Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi should deploy their strategic positions to unite the zone and clinch the presidential ticket that may likely be zoned to the south by APC.

“The southwest is ready to take over. We have human and material resources. The political leaders must go on consultations. We have six geopolitical zones, southwest is just a block. Tinubu must lead this block. Also, luckily, Dr. Fayemi, who is the NGF chairman, is from the southwest.

“We can’t go into that race with a divided house. Tinubu, Fayemi, Akande, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Gen. Alani Akinrinade, Professor Banji Akintoye, Senator Femi Okurounmu, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN) and others must convey a meeting of the progressive politicians in the zone, so that we can be united. If we have a candidate that is acceptable to both the north and the south, we will surely win,” he said.