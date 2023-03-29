Afenifere meets, insists Peter Obi won 2023 presidential election

The pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has said the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, won the Febuary 25, 2023 Presidential election.

This was disclosed in a communique signed by the by the leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and the secretary general of Afenifere, Sola Ebiseni, and after meeting in Ogun state, on Tuesday.

The communique reads, “That Afenifere reiterate our position that the Presidential election held on the 25th of February 2023 was characterised by all forms of primitive manipulations and noncompliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Guidelines and Regulations made pursuant thereto with concomitant legislative force.

“Reiterate that te results of the lawful votes at the Presidential election available to the Afenifere through credible sources confirm that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, won the said election and we, thus, support his decision challenging the contrary declaration by the INEC.

“Re-assert that for equity, fairness, national cohesion and peaceful corporate existence, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be person of its southern part and specifically the South-East.

“Condemn in the strongest terms, the campaigns of calumny and acts of ethnic violence deployed by some politicians and their hired criminal gangs in several parts of the federation during the gubernatorial election particularly Lagos state where the election was made to appear like an inter-ethnic war between the Yoruba and Igbo which greatly led to voters’ suppression and other forms of deliberate disenfranchisement through brigandage.

“Received a message credited to Chief Emmanuel Iwunayanwun in a viral video alleging indictment of the Yoruba as political rascals on account of ethnic violence deployed by politicians of the ruling party in Lagos State. On the analysis of the video and information at the disposal of Afenifere by people at the Anambra state gathering, we are convinced that Chief Iwunayanwun rightly asserted that the Yoruba and Igbo were not at war and truly condemned the shenanigans of some political rascals.

“Flowing from the above, Afenifere state that it never issued any statement and dissociate the organisation from any such statement against Chief Iwunayanwun.

“Observed the uncouth activities and unauthorised statements in its name and to the constant denigration of the organisation, by Jare Ajayi, the National Publicity, Secretary and Abagun Kole Omololu the National Organising Secretary. After due consideration of the unending embarrassing conduct of the two officers, the Meeting resolved that they be and are hereby removed immediately from their respective offices and their membership be suspended sine die pending further decisions after their appearance before and recommendations by the Disciplinary Committee.

“Restate our posibydance with the hallowed Yoruba civilized conduct, Afenifere personal person resident in Yorubaland, indigenes- and non-indigenes, of protection in the conduct of their lawful duties and thus warn all threats mongers and merchants of violence to desist therefrom.”

The group then called on President Muhammadu Buhari to restore the patriotic confidence and hope of the Nigerian people in the continued corporate existence of the federation which guaranteed their safety throughout Nigeria.

