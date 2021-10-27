Afenifere to Buhari: Declare Kidnappers, bandits terrorists now



The Pan Yoruba Socio political organisation, Afenifere Tuesday, has asked the federal government to declare as terrorists all those engaging in kidnapping and killing in and across the country.



Afenifere stated this in a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting held at the house of its Acting National leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo made available to journalists in Ibadan.



In the communique signed by Afenifere National Publicity Secretary Comrade Jare Ajayi, it lamented the purported “attitude of the authority on the issue of security in the country”, saying the government has not succeeded in stemming the increasing spate of insecurity in the country.



” Afenifere noted with serious concern the insecurity problems in the country kept festering. The meeting joined the National Assembly and several others who have been talking on the matter, that those who have been kidnapping, and killing the people be declared as terrorists and be treated as such”, it said.



Afenifere added, ” it is unfortunate that attitude of the authority on the issue of security in the country has not succeeded in stemming the increasing spate of insecurity in the country.”



“On the contrary, bandits and terrorists kept getting emboldened to perpetrate their nefarious activities. It is ironical that some individuals could be seeking clemency for terrorists who are maiming and killing the people without any thoughts for the victims”



The Pan Yoruba Socio political organisation stressed further, ” we advise every community to be at alert with a view to ensure that terrorists do not take over.”



Afenifere in the communique advocated the return of the country to true federalism as a way forward for Nigeria, saying, “we are consistent, and now still insisting that restructuring that berths true federalism must take place before the 2023 elections.”



“We have no doubt whatsoever that no matter the party that takes over in 2023, the problems of Nigeria will remain, if not aggravated, if the present Constitution is not changed to devolve power with true federalism entrenched.”

Related

No tags for this post.