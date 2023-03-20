Afenifere to Buhari: Nigerians still finding it difficult to get cash 

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Monday, alerted that Nigerians are still finding it very difficult to obtain cash from banks and related spots such as deposit monetary banks.

Afenifere raised the alarm in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

The pan -Yoruba socio political organisation asked President Muhammadu Buhari to make good his declaration last week regarding the Supreme Court pronouncement on the circulation of naira notes.

According to Afenifere, “Reports from various parts of the country are indicating that people are still finding it very difficult to obtain cash from banks and related spots such as Deposit Monetary Banks.

“This is making life very difficult for our people just as the situation is forcing many businesses to go under, especially small and medium scale businesses.”

It maintained that as “at the beginning of this week, currency notes are not only hard to come by, banks still put a limit on the amount a customer can withdraw. Even then, it was not all the banks that are giving out cash as many are still complaining of scarcity of either the old or the new notes.”

Afenifere noted that “if this trend continues, the country and the citizens are in for serious economic and social upheavals,” adding for example, the warning last Thursday by Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) warned that the high rate of inflation that is complicating “business climate and deepened challenges facing small scale businesses.

“Right thinking Nigerians never cease to be amazed by disclosures from the Presidency which seem to fly against the reality of what is happening in the country. At the moment, everybody knows that not only are businesses under serious strain, Nigerians are finding it difficult to maintain what they have,” it said.

