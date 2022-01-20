Afenifere to FG: Invoke Doctrine of Necessity, allow states, LGs own security agencies

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Thursday, declared that the panacea to the growing insecurity in Nigeria is to allow states and local government areas legally have their own security agencies.

Afenifere in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, stated that this became necessary in view of the level of security challenges inflicting the country at the moment.

According to Afenifere, governments in Nigeria “have failed in their primary duties of providing security and welfare for the people.”

The statement stressed that the Doctrine of Necessity should be invoked so that the aspect of the Constitution that makes the handling of security in the country almost exclusive to the federal government would be relaxed.

Afenifere added, “The kidnapping of seven people around Isara Remo on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway on Sunday, January 17, 2022, was another evidence that governments in Nigeria have failed in their primary duties of providing security and welfare for the people.

“We recall the incessant kidnapping of, and attacks on, innocent people in Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States. We also recall the sacking of certain villages in Imeko area of Ogun State last week. These are unacceptable and must be stopped forthwith by all means.”

The Pan Yoruba Socio political organisation stressed that ” the lamentations by Governors of Niger, Zamfara, Benue, Nassarawa, Borno, Kaduna, Sokoto and Katsina States on how terrorists seem to be dictating the pace in their areas ought to serve as a wake-up call for the governments and the security agencies.”

It maintained that “unfortunately, responses to the lamentations have not shown that the federal authorities appreciate the enormity of the challenge”, adding: “This clearly shows that the appropriate panacea is not being applied to the scourge. And until this is done, the situation may be getting worse each passing day.”