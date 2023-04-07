Afenifere wailing over loss of investments on Peter Obi — Lai

Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed said Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, is pained by the loss of its investment in the Labour Party(LP)’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, during the February 25 elections.

Afenifere had blasted the minister for cautioning Obi against inciting people to violence over the outcome of the general elections.

But speaking to journalists Thursday in Washington, the attack on him by the Yoruba group was borne out of the frustration and anger at the loss of their investment in Obi’s election.

The minister said: “It is clear from what they said that Afenifere invested heavily in Peter Obi’s presidency, and they failed woefully, that is the reason why they are lamenting.

“They have refused to get over the loss of what they invested in Obi’s presidential campaign. But the earlier they do, the better for them.’’

While saying the Afenifere had lost its reputation and relevance as the voice of the South-West, the minister added: “Fortunate were days when Afenifere sneezes the whole country will catch a cold. It is not the same thing right now.

“When Afenifere talks and you begin to ask yourself, which Afenifere? you know what that means.”

Also speaking on the issues around the election, Mohammed said no law compelled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit the results of elections electronically.

According to the minister, laws setting up INEC give the Commission the right to determine the mode of elections, the mode of collation and the transmission of results.

