Afenifere’ll lead Yoruba to demand restructuring before 2023 elections – Adebanjo

National leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Thursday said the organisation is ready to lead the Yoruba nation to demand substantial restructuring, before the 2023 general elections.

Chief Adebanjo who stated this at a press conference held at wheat hotel Ikoyi in Lagos on the state of the nation emphasized that Nigeria ” is not only negotiable, it is evidently dying.

The Afenifere leader pointed out that there is the urgent need to restructure Nigeria before the planned 2023 general elections in the country in order to restore Nigeria to its roots and original agreements, shall go a long way in shaping the position.

“Let it be heard loud and clear; Afenifere shall be leading the Yoruba nation to demand substantial restructuring, before any fraudulent elections might be held in 2023, and the response of the Buharist regime to these equitable demands for restructuring the country along federalist lines, in order to restore it to its roots and original agreements, shall go a long way in shaping the position of the Yoruba people in the future.

“In spite of deepening disappointments, the Nigerian press has stood as, perhaps, the last and only beacon of hope in that realisation. I have invited you here today, therefore, as partners in that shared vision so that, through you, President Muhammadu Buhari and other political actors, blinded by ambition, may see the need to fix Nigeria before the imminent eclipse of her horizon.

“We are not anarchists, we are not sessionists, we are democrats. We recognise that there is a democratically elected president in Aso Rock. We are not asking for Buhari’s resignation, and since the National Assembly has not seen it fit to impeach him, he remains the president of Nigeria until the 27th of May, 2023.

“But it is the considered position of Afenifere that he urgently constitutes a Government Of National Unity, charged with the sole task of seeing to the restructuring of Nigeria, in consultation with the Nigerian peoples. The Buhari regime has no plans for any elections in 2023, and this statement is not a difficult proposition to establish, once the parties to the debate, are fully seized, of their faculties. Anambra should be useful in establishing this obvious fact.”

“Nigeria is dying. To be sure, the Nigerian state that was negotiated before independence in 1960, the one that was birthed and named on the 1st of October 1960, is long dead. It was mortally wounded in January 1966, and was then slaughtered in July of 1966. Its funereal obsequies were held between 1966 and 1970. The Frankenstein that was cobbled together in place of the dead nation that was agreed has survived this long on the back of repression, lies, illusions, and outright delusions.”