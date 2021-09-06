AFF partners Access Bank, to establish female-centric Digital Academy

The Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF) and Access Bank have agreed to establish a Female Digital Academy, that is expected to build the capacity of over 500 women in information technology in the next five years.

AFF is committed to fostering diversity in the African Tech Industry.

Speaking on the collaboration, Head of AFF, Daniel Awe said the initiative is part of AFF’s effort to make the tech sector more inclusive.

“The African Fintech Foundry is dedicated to promoting inclusion and diversity in the technology sector. This is why we are consistently championing causes that encourage gender diversity and equip women to penetrate the tech sector successfully.”

“The academy allows each participant to choose a module of their choice, equipping them with all the features they would need to assimilate its content fully. We are going as far as providing funding, internships and access to top tech CEOs and MDs to serve as mentors to the participants,” he added.

The Female Digital School is an all female digital academy that educates and prepares the next generation of technology professionals for the job market, providing them with skills, jobs, internships, mentoring and financial assistance for those in need.

The Female Digital Academy is open to women aged 18-35 years.