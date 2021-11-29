Affirmative action: Again court adjourns case against FG

The case involving Nigerian women against the federal government of Nigeria has been adjourned again to 24 January 2022.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by nine Co – Plaintiff Organisations led by the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) on behalf of Nigerian women and critical stakeholders.

According to the statement, the hearing which was scheduled for Wednesday 24 November at the Federal High Court, Maitama Abuja did not hold because the judge was away for official reasons.

The statement reads in parts: “The matter “Towards an Inclusive Governance in Nigeria” (TIGN), filed by Nigerian women seeks compliance on anti-discriminatory provisions of the Nigerian constitution and entrenching Gender Equality in Nigeria was initially adjourned on 29 September 2021 to today 24 November, 2021 before it was further adjourned again because the judge; Hon. Justice D. Okorowo who is away on Judges workshop did not sit.

Recall that the relief sought by the plaintiffs includes a declaration that the failure of the 1st defendant to implement the 35percent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria is illegal, unlawful, null and an arbitrary violation of the National Gender Policy, 2006.

“A declaration that the failure of the 1st defendant to implement the 35percent affirmative action policy of the federal Government of Nigeria is illegal, unlawful and a violation of sections 42, 147 (3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the Adrian Charter of Human and People’s Rights.

“A declaration that the overwhelmingly predominant appointment of the male gender into decision making positions of the Federation is wrong, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void as it violates Sections 42,147(3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the African Charter of Human and People’s Rights and does not violate the right of yeh female gender of equal access to public office.

“An injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from further exercising the Constitutional and Statutory power of appointment in a manner violative of the 35 percent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria as contained in the National Gender Policy, 2006.

“An order mandating the respondents to henceforth comply with the principle of equality of the sexes in all appointments in compliance with Sections 42,147 (3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the African Charter of Human and People’s Rights.

The Towards Inclusive Governance in Nigeria is founded from the Legal Strategy Team which is a diverse group of stakeholders with deep interest in ensuring that Nigeria practices an inclusive governance.

“List of Co – Plaintiff Organisations include the Nigeria Women Trust Fund (NWTF), Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) Women in Politics Forum, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD- WEST AFRICA).

“Others are; Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Vision Spring Initiatives (VSI), YIAGA, Africa, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA),100 Women Lobby Group.”