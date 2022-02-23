Affirmative action: Aisha Buhari storms House of Reps in solidarity





Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, Wednesday, led a delegation of women into chamber of House of Representatives in solidarity for the proposed special seats for women in both the National Assembly and state legislatures.

In the delegation were Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and Paulin Talen.

This was just before Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase who heads the special Ad hoc committee for the review of 1999 constitution laid report of the panel before the House

Inside the report was “a Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for Related Matters”, which was the primary purpose of the First Lady’s visit.

The Wase-led committee has recommended a total of 68 amendments to the current constitution, key among which was proposal for financial autonomy for local government, autonomy for state legislature and judiciary, VAT to be on the exclusive list, and provision for independent candidacy in general elections, amongst others.

A dramatic twist was added during the session, when Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, while citing section 42 of the constitution, argued that for the First Lady to be in the chamber in solidarity with women was discriminatory, and also making the men become intimidated.

“As a man, I am intimidated”, he said to the laughter of her colleagues.

Also laughing, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, ruled him out of order, after telling him, “I can assure you that you just lost 70 percent of your votes in your constituency.”