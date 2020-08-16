Affordable housing : Ooni makes case for Nigerians



The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has urged the federal government at all levels to ensure that affordable houses are provided for Nigerians across the country.



The Royal Father gave the charge in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare at the weekend during his induction as the Chairman of BSTAN Group; an Abuja Based business conglomerate majorly involved in massive real estate activities.



The Ooni, who is Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN), lamented that a lot of Nigerians are living in unbefitting apartments while several others are homeless.



Ooni Ogunwusi explained that old ways of building construction which is done without adequate layout and plan should be abolished, admonishing Nigerians to embrace the new model of building towards nation building.



While receiving the organization’s stakeholders under the leadership of the GMD/CEO, Engineer Becky Olubukola, the Ooni called on all concerned stakeholders in the housing sector to work hard towards ensuring proper housing plan for the country.



The African foremost monarch promised to support BSTAN Group with his wealth of experience in the real estate industry to turn around Ile-Ife and the entire Southwest region. He said the irregularities in building construction in certain parts of the town were one of the reasons he joined the group to give the ancient city a facelift.



“When you look at some parts of the country, you will realize that most houses are built without proper planning which made adequate spacing needed for peaceful coexistence difficult.



“With this BSTAN Group, I am sure that houses will be built in a proper way as it is being done globally. I am aware of the company’s ability to perform optimally and I can assure everyone that something good is happening.” The Ooni noted.



The group’s GMD/CEO, Engr. Becky Olubukola expressed the firm’s ability to build modern houses at relatively low cost, urging the public to patronise the real Estate organisation.

She said they would immediately after the induction of the monarch commence a Southwest project to provide housing for people.



According to her, in the last two years, they have provided over 25, 000 houses across the country and are presently building 12, 000 housing projects across the country.



Engr Olubukola stated “Our target is to build 500,000 modern and well planned houses across the South West part of the country and we’re beginning with Ile-Ife.