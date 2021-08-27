Afikpo New Yam Festival: Ebonyi commissioner distributes cash, wrappers, others to constituents

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Chief Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali (Chief P Noble), has distributed over 300 wrappers, cash, drinks of different kinds and other items to different members of his constituency, in celebration of the Afikpo new yam festival.

The event held Thursday at the popular P Noble Hotel and Suites, Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi State, had in attendance members of his Ibe Ezeke matrilineal family, Itim women, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Itim ward, Esaa elders from Mgbom, among others.

Speaking, while donating 200 wrappers and N100,000 to Itim women, Chief P Noble said he is ready to buy more for the women in case the quantity he procured did not go round the women from the community, especially those willing to marry into the community.

The Commissioner, who also donated 100 wrappers and undisclosed amount of money to women of Ibe Ezeke matrilineal family, also implored members of the Joint National Association of People With Disabilities (Afikpo branch) to apply to the King David University for employment, which he promised to help them secure and also empower those willing to start up businesses.

Also, like other visitors, the APC ward executives from Itim and Esaa elders from Mgbom, were treated to lavish entertainment and given undisclosed amount of money and other items for celebration of the event.

He said: “Afikpo new yam festival is something that is always worthy of celebration, because it signifies the beginning of another new year in the cultural calendar. The truth is that I always like identifying with my people, no matter the circumstance. God has given us life, so while can’t we celebrate and thank Him?

“I am particularly grateful to members of my Ibe Ezeke matrilineal family, Itim women, elders of Mgbom, APC members and all Afikpo people for always identifying with me at all times. It is not about what one has, but the impact you can create with people through association. That’s why I am greatly for this opportunity. Also, I want to assure everyone that next year will be better than this year.

“I also want to thank the state governor, His Excellency, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, for providing a conducive environment for the celebration of this year’s new yam festival. We should continue supporting the governor in order to continue providing democratic dividends to Afikpo and Ebonyi people in this Next Level dispensation.”