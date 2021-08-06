AFN appoints new technical director

The Sports Secretary of Nigeria Customs Service, Samuel Onikeku, has been appointed the Technical Director of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

In a statement signed by the Tonobok Okowa, the President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Samuel Onikeku, was appointed the Technical Director after due consultation with AFN Board members and other stakeholders in Nigerian athletics family.

Okowa said Onikelu will lead Nigeria athletes to the World Athletics Junior Championship this month in Kenya and his experience as a former National athlete is highly needed in the technical department.

The Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission said, “I congratulate Samuel Onikeku and urge him to bring his knowledge and expertise to bear on our athletics. I wish him success in the discharge of his duties.”

Reacting, Onikelu promised to bring his wealth of experience into the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

He called on all stakeholders in the Athletics family to rally round the Okowa led board adding that the welfare of the athletes will be his number priority.

Onikeku said, “This is a call to service from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to me. I promise to work with all relevant stakeholders to see that Athletics returns to it’s rightful position in Africa and the world.

“Without the athletes and coaches, there cannot be a federation. That means the welfare of the athletes will be my major priority as Technical Director.:

The Nigeria Youth Athletics Team are currently camped at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta state.