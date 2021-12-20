AFN reform: Defence minister assures speedy implementation of report

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has assured that the recommendations of the report of the 25 – man committee for the reform of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will be implemented.

A statement by the minister’s media aide Mohammad Abdulkadri quoted the minister as saying this Monday, when he received the report from the chairman of the committee Maj. Gen Alwali Kazir (retd).

He assured that the recommendations contained in the document will be carefully perused and doggedly pursued as catalyst towards achieving the end state of improved service delivery and performance in the defence and security sector.

In his remarks, Maj.- Gen Alwali Kazir (retd) said a total of seventy-two recommendations emanated from wide consultations with stakeholders.

General Kazir said that members of the committee gave their very best by deploying their very rich experiences patriotically in the discharge of their national assignments without any atom of consideration for any pecuniary benefits.

This according him gave birth to the uninfluenced and unbiased recommendations that will expectedly and expediously impact on the National aspiration for improved security architecture.

He therefore thanked the Minister for the opportunity to chair a carefully selected Serving and retired Seasoned Senior Military officers and top technocrats that served in the committee.

Blueprint report that the implementation and advisory committee for the reform of the ministry of defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria was inaugurated by the Minister of Defence on 28th September 2021 in a bid to fulfil his promise to reposition the Sector to meet contemporary internationally acceptable standard and best practice.

