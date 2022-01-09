AFN unveils programme for 2022





The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has unveiled its programme of activities for the year 2022.

The federation also named heads of its sub-committees and members.





The year 2022 has started with the traditional registration and documentation of all states and clubs affiliated to the federation and new clubs willing to be part of its programmes.





The registration and documentation exercise is ongoing at the federation’s secretariat in Abuja.





This will run throughout the month of January with the first AFN All-Comers event featuring non-Olympic events scheduled to hold on the 29th of this month at Ozoro or Asaba.





The second AFN All-Comers competition which will hold between 25 and 26 February will also have on its sidelines an anti-doping seminar for athletes and coaches among several programme listed for the year.

Related

No tags for this post.