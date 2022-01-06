AFRD: Oyetola launches emblem with N5m, sues for national unity

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Wednesday, advocated for continued peace, unity and harmony among Nigerian people, saying nothing must be spared to continually ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the citizens.

The governor lauded the security agencies, particularly the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, for sustaining the national sovereignty and preserving the integrity of the nation.

This is even as the governor launched the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem with a sum of N5 million in recognition of the supreme sacrifice being paid by the military personnel to guarantee internal, external and collective security and safety of the country.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyetola said his administration is committed to partnering the security agencies, particularly the military, to further secure the state and maintain its status as the most peaceful in the country.

Governor Oyetola noted that the occasion afforded an important opportunity to reflect and show gratitude to members of the Armed Forces across the nation for their illustrious contributions to national development.

He called on well-meaning citizens to donate generously in support of the scheme, saying the efforts would go a long way to motivate living heroes.

“Today, we salute the patriotism, courage and dedication to duty of our gallant and selfless officers. We acknowledge our indebtedness to the heroes of our nation.

“Therefore, as we launch this Remembrance Day Emblem in honour of all living and fallen heroes, we affirm our support for them and for the invaluable work they do for us and all they represent – yesterday, today and tomorrow.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to all our gallant officers, thanking them for their supreme sacrifice to our unity and the preservation of our collective prosperity.

“We thank them for their unparalleled patriotism, which continues to set the pace for us to give our best in the service of our beloved nation.

“Their unflinching and truly inspirational commitment has ensured the protection of our territorial integrity and the restoration of peace in many parts of our nation. They are the true heroes of our nation,” Oyetola added.

Earlier in his remarks, the state chairman Nigerian Legion, Comrade Oladipo Abioye Peter, had lauded Governor Oyetola for his continuous support and love for the legionnaires, wives and dependants in the state.

Abioye who solicited for a continued support for the legion called on all and sundry to support the Oyetola’s administration.