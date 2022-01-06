AFRD: Zulum pledges support to widows of fallen heroes

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has pledged to support widows of fallen heroes.The governor who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur, at the launch of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal launch, assured the present government was ever ready to map out programmes that would impact on the lives of windows and orphans of the fallen heroes and legions in the state.

He stated this, Thursday, when the members of the Nigerian Legion paid him a courtesy visit on the launching of the Emblem Appeal Week 2022 at the Government House Maiduguri as part of the weeklong celebration.

The governor launched the emblem with the sum of N10million and appealed to members to ensure judicious use of the resources for the welfare of widows and orphans of the fallen heroes.

Zulum commended the gallantry of the Nigerian Armed Forces in sacrificing their lives to ensure that the country is rid of insurgency and other criminalities.

Chairman Nigerian Legion Borno state council, Col. William Mamza (rtd), appealed to the state government to help in alleviating their sufferings and also make life better for the legions who have served the country with commitment, selflessness and dedication.

The chairman said the Nigerian Legion In Borno State has placed the present administration on record for its tremendous assistance to the legion in various ways

