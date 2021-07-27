Afreximbank, BAFT deliver virtual training workshops on correspondent banking in Africa

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT) Monday announced the launch of a series of training workshops for African respondent banks to enhance their ability to obtain and maintain correspondent banking relationships.

The first round of workshops, to be held virtually on 27, 28 and 29 July 2021, is primarily geared toward compliance and risk management staff, as well as transaction banking business line and credit officers from private sector and central banks across Africa.

In the current context where access to correspondent banking services is becoming increasingly costly due to heightened regulatory expectations, particularly in relation to Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing, the three-day training sessions will provide an overview of important elements to be considered by respondent banks when establishing new correspondent banking relationships. Attendees will participate in in-depth discussions on respondent best practices for due diligence, maintaining relationships, and working with money service businesses and Fintech companies.

Afreximbank has identified BAFT as a strategic partner in this initiative, utilising the BAFT Respondent Playbook, the industry leading approach to capacity building.

“We are thrilled to launch such an important capacity building initiative in cooperation with Afreximbank in markets deeply affected by correspondent banking de-risking,” said Tod Burwell, BAFT president and CEO. “We hope that participants gain new knowledge and insight on ways to strengthen relationships with correspondent banks.”