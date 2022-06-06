Afreximbank grants $300m support facility to Titan Trust Bank

The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbak) helped facilitate the acquisition of Union Bank Plc through $300 million Intra-AfricanInvestment Financing to Titan Trust Bank. This has helped the Titan Trust Bank acquire majority shares in Union Bank.

The $300 million translates approximately N125 billion at an official exchange rate ofN415.62 to a dollar.



With the acquisition, top management staff of Union Bank has since resigned their from the bank, and is also taunted that some of the staff may follow suit to avoid the embarrassment of being sacked by the new owners.



The recently disbursed financing, according to Afreximbank will complement the funds required for the acquisition.

Afreximbank’s financial support enables Titan Trust Bank to secure the acquisition of a well-capitalised bank with an extensive network, enabling the entity to better serve vital economic activities of the public sector, companies, and small and medium-sized enterprises.



A member of the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group – a pan-African group with diversified investments across seven African countries in various industries and a large network of origination, distribution, and supply chain hubs, the bank in a statement said TTB will leverage the acquisition of Union to enhance its capacity to capitalize on the unparalleled opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



Afreximbank said it will continue to support the new merged entity in trade finance to promote intra- and extra-African trade through its broad range of programmes and initiatives, including the Afreximbank Trade Facilitation Programmes (AfTRAF) and AfPAY, the Bank’s international payment services.

It noted that the development impact of the acquisition is immense as TTB will leverage the merged entity to provide financing of about $3 billion over the medium term of which over $600 million will directly support intra-regional trade finance.



It is not clear if the Titan Trust Bank will retain the old name Union Bank of Nigeria Plc or change it. But market watchers are confident that, the Union Bank name will be retain, arguing that the brand is a more trusted one.

