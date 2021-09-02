Afreximbank records $168.9m net income in June







African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has released its audited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021, showing a net income of $168.9 million for the period a 12% increase over $150.75 million recorded in 2020.

A statement from the bank indicates that the results, were achieved largely due to the growth in interest income and a 13% decrease in interest expense arising from a cost-effective funding mix.



Afreximbank’s total assets grew by 5.5% to $20.37 billion as at 30 June 2021 from $19.31 billion as at 31 December 2020. This was driven predominantly by increases in loans and advances and cash and cash equivalents.



The Bank’s shareholders’ funds increased by 5.1% to $3.54 billion from the position at 31 December 2020 of US$3.37 billion, reflecting support from existing shareholders and strong internal capital generation capacity.



Mr. Denys Denya, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President in charge of Finance, Administration and Banking Services, commented:

