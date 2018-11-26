Afreximbank records gross income of $546.6m

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has released its nine months financial result third quarter 2018, showing strong financial and operational performance.

The bank recorded gross income of $546.6 million, a 14.3 per cent increase from the same period last year and net income of $172.4 million, a growth of 11.9 per cent from the same period last year.

The financial statements, released by the bank, showed that the Bank’s total assets stood at $12 billion; Loans and advances went to $9.5 billion, a growth of 14.2 per cent from 2017 financial year. The result showed that, return on average assets stood at 1.9 per cent; return on average equity at 10.3 per cent; and capital adequacy ratio at 23 per cent.

The balance sheet remained solid with shareholder funds growing by 11 per cent since 31 December 2017 to reach $2.36 billion.

Other highlights of the results include: non-performing loans (NPL) coverage ratio of 145 per cent compared to 141 per cent for the same period in 2017, NPL ratio of 2.5 per cent against 2.4 per cent in 2017; Proportion of non-interest/gross income of 11 per cent compared with 4 per cent in 2017 and net interest margin of 3.1 per cent against 2.8 per cent in 2017.

In a presentation on the results, Bank President Prof. Benedict Oramah said that the results reflected the continuing successful implementation of the Bank’s five-year strategic plan, “Impact 2021”, which emphasized, Improving Intra-Africa Trade; Facilitating Industrialisation and Export Development strengthening Trade Finance Leadership, and Improving Financial Soundness and Performance.

The results reaffirmed the Bank’s transition to normal operations, with growing loan book and improving interest margins, he said, noting that the pursuit of the medium-term strategy had led to higher operating expenses driven by staff costs and one-off general expenses relating to ongoing initiatives.

The Bank’s Intra-African Trade Strategy, including the Intra-African Trade Fair being held in collaboration with the African Union, underpinned the expected growth in trade finance, project finance and advisory services in the short to medium-term, he said.

Prof. Oramah announced that the Bank was planning a secondary listing of its depositary receipts in order to improve liquidity and access to diversified investor base.

It had also explored alternative sources of funding the balance sheet and deployed excess cash holdings to finance loans with better interest margins.

It was developing an African payment platform to facilitate intra-African trade and to help mitigate the challenge posed by low access to international foreign exchange, Oramah added.

