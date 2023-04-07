‘Africa at risk of another HIV/AIDS resurgence’

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Tilova for Africa, has said Africa runs a risk of another round of HIV/AIDS scourge.

Chairman of the Charity Organisation, Dr Martin Nwabueze, said this when he led members of his group on a courtesy call on the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) on Thursday.

Nwabueze, an American-based Pharmacist said though Africa and Nigeria in particular had made immense progress in the fight against the scourge, it was dangerous to relapse on the measures that resulted in the success.

He said there was a need to revive and intensify awareness on prevention from HIV/AIDS as well as care for infected persons.

He said his visit to the PCC was to draw attention of the Commission to what he described as continued discrimination against persons with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

Nwabueze said there was nothing deadly about HIV as it was like any other that could be treated if detected on time and that the rules should not be relaxed.

According to him, “It is sad that our people still discriminate against HIV patients today in Nigeria and this has led to apathy in the number of persons going for test.

“The implication is that most people will be carrying the virus without knowing it and the danger is that there is a possibility of a great spike in incidence.

“So we want to call on those who have been discriminated against to challenge it by complaining at the PCC and we want to beg the Commission to ensure that the right of these people are fully restored.”

Nwabueze said, “Tilova for Africa” was also concerned with poverty and unemployment which were the major challenges facing Africans adding that the Foundation was into Charity to empower households.”

He said Tilova for Africa would hold Symposium on April 11, 2023 in Awka to sensitise the public on the need to be more careful with HIV/AIDS issues and remedy opportunities for patients.

“At Tilova for Africa, we direct our advocacy towards governments, religious groups and businesses in Africa, pushing them to change or enforce their laws, policies and practices to protect the fundamental human rights of marginalized minorities and the downtrodden,” he said.

In his response, Director of Investigation at PCC, Anambra office, Mr Charles Ekwunife, commended the Foundation for their humanitarian job in Nigeria.

Ekwunife said the PCC was an Ombudsman set up by the Federal Government to receive complaints from members of the public for equitable resolution.

He said the Commission was open to receive complaints of victimisation and stigmatisation by anybody including patients of HIVAIDS

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

