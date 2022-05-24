Africa needs $60bn for stable electricity before 2030 – FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has estimated that Sub-Saharan Africa would require $60 billion to ensure stable supply electricity to about 759 million Africans between now and 2030.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timpre Sylva said, the amount will not only be able to provide stable electricity, but would ensure energy supply and and clean processing of food during the period.

Sylva who made this known at the annual Symposium and Exhibition of the Petroleum Engineers (LPE) in Lagos, also noted that an annual investment of around $35 billion could bring electricity access to 759 million Africans who currently lack it.

He added that another $25 billion a year could help 2.6 billion people globally to access clean cooking by 2030.

“Annual investments of around $35 billion could bring electricity access for 759 million people who currently lack it, and $25 billion a year can help 2.6 billion people gain access to clean cooking between now and 2030,” he said.

The need for developing African petroleum value chains has been at the forefront of African development. Investors King had earlier reported that oil will play a significant role in the African energy mix and will take the highest share over all forms in the future mix.

However, Sylva noted that with the demand of over 600 million without access to electricity, Africa must do this in a modern way.

”We must not solve one problem while creating another. Africa needs to also take care of the environment.

