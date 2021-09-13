Africa not among 10 world largest area of organic land

Dr Olugbenga AdeOluwa, the Country Coordinator of Ecological Organic Agriculture (EOA) Initiative in Nigeria says no country in Africa is among the ten world largest area of organic land.

AdeOluwa said this during his online presentation on the Principles of Organic Agriculture practices organised by Journalists Go Organic Movement.

Journalists Go Organic is a Pan African initiative that brings journalists together with organic agriculture and environment experts on how to have a healthy nation and a healthy environment.

He said that low level of technical know-how among stakeholders and policy makers have been part of the major limitations to the development of the organic agriculture sector in Africa.

“Global organic sector was valued at 130 billion US dollars as at 2019, with 72.3 million hectares managed by over 3.1 million producers and yet Africa is still found wanting’’.

AdeOluwa, an Associate Professor in the Department of Soil Resources Management, University of Ibadan said organic agriculture contributes a lot to the health of the world.

“The Principles of Health, Ecology, Fairness, and Care are the roots from which organic agriculture grows and develops.

“Ensuring healthy living of both the living and non-living components of the ecosystem is a MUST in organic agriculture.

Related

No tags for this post.