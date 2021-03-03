African Alliance seeks Brokers support, promises customers’ satisfaction

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Joyce Ojemudia is seeking the support of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in its quest for increased patronage and market expansion while ensuring customers satisfaction at all cost.

Ojemudia who made the plea in Lagos at the first edition of 2021 NCRIB Members Evening sponsored by the company recently that in 2021 and beyond, the company will continue to excite customers with stakeholder-focused innovation, constant claims payment whilst using technology to scale operations.

“We hereby solicit your support on all fronts. Especially, by increased business patronage. Our team is way stronger than ever and we have remained steadfast in our commitment to do better by you, better by our customers and better by the books. Our strategy is clear and simple: customer satisfaction at all cost. As you may know, we were recently certified by the International Organization for Standardization and awarded the ISO 22301, a testimonial to our highly effective competitive advantage with respect to organizational reputation, credibility, process, and resilience to environmental volatility. This is an assurance of our business continuity.

“We have also restructured our claims department and customer services unit to give top of the range service to our esteemed customers and shortly we will be launching a claims app to ease filing of claims with quick response.

