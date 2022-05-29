African court begins 65th ordinary session 





The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR) will on Monday May 30, 2022, begin its 65th Ordinary Session at the seat of the Court in Arusha, Tanzania.

In a press statement made available to Blueprint by the court registrar, Dr. Robert Eno, the Judges will among others examine a number of applications during the four-week session that will close on June 24, 2022.

The 11-member Judges, according to the statement will deliver judgements on June 23 from 09H30 (EA Time) and will be live streamed via link.

The Judges are nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights which was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.

The court is set out to complement the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, with a view to enhancing the protection of human rights on the continent.

