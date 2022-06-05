African Court: Tanzanian government approves$1.7m for permanent site

The Tanzanian government has approved a budget of Tshs 4,000,000,000 (about US$1.7million) for the commencement of the construction of the Court’s permanent premises in Arusha.

The President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights Hon. Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud gave the hint while commending the government of Tanzania for approving a budget.

The Court, which has its permanent seat in Arusha, Blueprint gathered is currently operating from its temporary offices at the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) buildings.

In a statement signed by its Registrar, Dr. Robert Eno, and made available to Blueprint, the statement quoted the President as saying: ‘’This is a big and bold step in ensuring that the Court gets its permanent premises.

“The government of Tanzania had allocated about 25hectares to the Court in Laki Laki area, on the outskirts of Arusha town, for the construction of the Court permanent premises. The location is in the vicinity of the UN Mechanism for International Tribunals (ex-ICTR and ex-ICTY).

“The Parliament of Tanzania, sitting in the capital Dodoma, has approved the budget estimates of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, which, among others, included the costs for the construction of the Court premises.

‘’This is a historic move and we are looking forward to its speedy construction,’’ she said, adding that this was yet another demonstration of Tanzania’s commitment to the cause of human rights, and generally, its unconditional support for the objectives of Pan Africanism.

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is a continental court established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights.

The Court is composed of 11 Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

