African Court visits Comoros over access to justice







The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights Rights (AfCHPR) in Arusha Tanzania has embarked on a mission toraise awareness on the Pan African Judicial Organ and to encourage the Union of the Comoros to deposit the Special Declaration which would allow individuals and others to access the Court directly.

A statement signed by the President of the Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights Hon Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud indicated that she will personally lead a strong six-member delegation of the Court to Comoros on a two-day sensitisation.

The statement partly reads, “The mission is with a view to raising awareness of the Pan African Judicial Organ and to encourage the Union of the Comoros to deposit the Special Declaration to allow individuals and others to access the Court directly.’’

The statement stated further that the delegation will include the Court’s Vice President Hon Justice Blaise Tchikaya, Deputy Registrar Nouhou Diallo and key Registry staff of the court.

The Comoros it will be recalled accede to the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights on 23 December 2013 but yet to make the Special Declaration under Article 34(6).

According to the statement, eight countries which includes Burkina Faso, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Niger and Tunisia have so far deposited the Declarations out of 33 State parties to the Protocol and out of 55 AU Member States.

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, to complement the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, with a view to enhancing the protection of human rights on the continent.