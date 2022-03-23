African have enough groundwater reserves to thrive for 50 years – WaterAid

As Africa joined the rest of the world to mark the World Water Day, a report released Tuesday by WaterAid and the British Geological Survey (BGS) revealed that Africa has enough groundwater to that would last for the next 50 years.

The Organisation in a statement signed by the Communications and Media Manager, Oluseyi Abdulmalik, said WaterAid and BGS produced a series of maps which chart current access to drinking water across Africa and drought resilience based on potential useable groundwater at national level.

It assured that most countries in Africa have sufficient groundwater for people to not only survive but thrive in some cases for more than 50 years.

“This includes Ethiopia and Madagascar – where only around half the population have clean water close to home – and large parts of Mali, Niger and Nigeria.

“Every African country south of the Sahara could supply 130 litres of drinking water per capita per day from groundwater without using more than 25% of the long-term average recharge, and most less than 10%. This means groundwater could provide a buffer against climate change for many years to come, even in the unlikely event that it doesn’t rain.

WaterAid and BGS warned in the report that gross underinvestment in services to get the water out of the ground to those who need it most and untapped or poorly managed resources mean millions of people don’t have enough safe, clean water to meet their daily needs, let alone face the impacts of the climate crisis