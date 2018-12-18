African Hockey tourney: Nigerian teams walk alone in Abuja

The hunt for a first win for Nigerian teams in the ongoing Africa Cup for Club Champions continues as Delta Queens, Kada Queens, Kada Stars and Niger Flickers all lost to opponents from Kenya, Ghana and Egypt.

Delta Queens fell 4-1 to Telkom of Kenya at the Abuja National Stadium Complex Package B on Monday.

The tie was lost in the early minutes of the game as the undefeated Telkom put two quick goals past the Queens. Tracy Karanja, Jacqueline Wangeci scored in the 2nd and 9th minutes for Telkom to give them an early lead.

Barbara Nekesa increased Telkom’s tally to 3 in the 25th minute, Billo Esther pulled one back for Delta Queens in the 52nd minute but Jacqueline Wangeci got her second goal of the day to restore the three goals cushion.

Nigeria’s other representative in the women’s category, Kada Queens, were also beaten by Ghana Police on Monday.

Although, they were the better team for the most part of the game, they failed to convert their chances.

Umar Nafisat and Sarfoa Martha scored in the 13th and 49th minutes to give Ghana Police the victory.

In the men’s category, Kada Stars were involved in an eight-goal thriller against Eastern Company of Egypt.

An Aboutaleb Mohamoud’s strike and Yacine Mohamed’s brace put the Egyptians ahead with three goals in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

Kelvin Linus pulled two goals back for Kada Stars in the 12th and 13th minutes. He dribbled the goalie before sending the ball into the empty net with his reverse for both goals.

Eastern Company scored two more goals in the 20th and 23rd minutes to increase their tally to 5.

Peter John pulled one back for Kada Stars in the 40th minute. A total of 7 goals were scored in the first half and the only goal scored in the second half was scored by Kada Stars.

Niger Flickers, the other Nigerian representative in the men’s category fell victims to a poor start as they shipped in two early goals in their 4-2 loss to Sharkia of Egypt.

Ali Atef opened the scoring with the first penalty corner of the game in the 2nd minute, Ahmed Gamal increased the tally to 2 in the 11th minute for Sharkia.

Shanwalu Maraz pulled one back for Flickers with a sublime effort in the 24th minute.

Sharkia restored their 2-goal cushion in the 26th minute through Edres Mohamed, Ahmed Gamal completed his brace in the 50th minute to increase crease their tally to 4.

Adamu Kolo reduced the deficit after converting a penalty stroke in the 55th minute.

