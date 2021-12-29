African Languages Week: CEOAfrica MD gets AU committee appointment

The African Union (AU) has appointed the Managing Director of CEOAFRICA, a leading online media organisation in Africa, Cletus Ilobanafor, as one of the members of the African Languages Week Coordinating Committee (ALWCC).

The appointment letter, dated December 9, and signed by the Executive Secretary of ACALAN-AU, Dr. Lang Fafa Dampha, was made available to Blueprint, Tuesday, in Abeokuta.

According to the letter, the committee was established by the African Academy of Languages (ACALAN-AU), the language agency of the African Union Commission mandated to promote African languages.

“In line with the recommendation at the launching of the ‘African Languages Week’ organized by the African Academy of Languages (ACALAN-AU) on July 28 and 29, 2021 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, with the support of the Government of Burkina Faso.

“The African Languages Week Coordinating Committee (ALWCC) is a standing committee established to execute development and promotion of African Languages across the African continent and in the African in Diaspora.

“The Committee will assist the ACALAN-AU in ensuring that the Annual African Languages Week celebration which is January 24th -30th every year goes smoothly.

“The committee will mobilise participation, propose the theme of the African Languages Week for each year in line with goals and objectives of ACALAN-AU.

The letter further stated that the ALWCC Committee appointment was based on merit, staying it is expected to start work immediately upon acceptance of the appointment for a five years term.