African leaders condemn coup de’tat, intensifies campaign on zero emissions

The Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and his Tanzanian counterpart Philip Isdor Mpango has restated African leaders’ resolve to work towards a net-zero emissions target in the continent.

While condemning incessant coups in Africa, the two leaders also reiterated the continent’s readiness to work together in addressing the scourge.

Unconstitutional change of government in Africa according to them required collective collaboration and courage to tame it.

They both spoke at a bilateral meeting in Arusha, Tanzania over the weekend.

“Leaders on the continent need to work together to address it,” they said.

At the meeting, both leaders equally discussed a wide range of issues of interest to both Nigeria and Tanzania, which includes infrastructure development, trade and investment, technology, climate change and democracy.

While speaking at the session, the Vice President re-emphasised the need for regional bodies and the global community to support actions already taken by ECOWAS leaders on coup de’tats in West Africa, saying democratic governance should be promoted on the continent.

On Climate Change and the attendant goal of net-zero emissions, Vice President Osinbajo noted that the major challenge is that the wealthier countries are abandoning fossil fuels and gas and some of them are already defunding gas projects.

While observing that Africa will run into trouble because gas projects were important for the transition, the Vice President said It was important for African countries to come together to oppose move where on account of going towards net-zero emmisions in 2050, gas projects should be abandoned.

Also speaking, the Vice President Mpango hailed West African leaders for their efforts to halt the menace of coups de’tat in the sub-region, insisting that Africa can achieve more working in unison.

Both leaders also agreed that the relationship between their countries have been notable, stressing needs for much improvement and unity in their quest for energy transition in line with global aspirations.