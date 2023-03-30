African leaders to discuss resilient growth at 3rd AFC stakeholders symposium

In a bid to reinforce commitment and partnership with stakeholders, Africa Finance Corporation will convene the third edition of its Country & Stakeholder Symposium.

Under the theme, “partnering for resilience and sustainable growth in turbulent times,” the event will bring together leaders including the President of Zambia, H.E Hakainde Hichilema’; Egyptian Finance Minister, H.E. Mohamed Maait; Ethiopian Finance Minister, Eyob Tekalign Tolina, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Industry Nigeria, Olukayode Pitan; and Fund Principal, Economic Infrastructure at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), South Africa, Thabiso Moshikara.

The symposium will convene industry experts from the government and the private sector in conversation on how African governments, investors and other stakeholders can partner with AFC to implement innovative solutions that deliver on their development agenda in uncertain times. Attendees will get the opportunity to engage with industry experts on topics such as digital transformation in finance, innovation in infrastructure financing, responsible investing, and the impact of geopolitical events on infrastructure development.

President and Chief Executive Officer of AFC Samaila Zubairu, said “We look forward to hosting the third edition of our Country and Stakeholder Symposium, a platform for meaningful conversations around collaborating to build resilience and sustainable growth in Africa,”

