African opponents tougher than ever – Omoerah

After hard fought victories against South Sudan and Rwanda recently at the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers, D’Tigers shooting guard, Keith Omoerah says the team should be prepared for more difficult games on the continent.

Many expected and predicted a stroll in the park but were shocked when D’Tigers had to dig deep before pulling off a 75-70pts win against South Sudan in their first game and another 64-51pts victory against Rwanda.

The player who is currently with Mykolaiv in Ukraine reckoned that kudos must go to their opponents for putting up a good fight to make them sweat for the wins.

“We didn’t have as big of wins this time around against South Sudan and Rwanda unlike when we met the first time and that’s credit to them. Every time we play a team we are going to get their best effort, especially in Africa and that was apparent in those games. We have to be ready for that and we will be”.

The highest point scorer for the team against Rwanda with 13pts and rebounds attributed his rich form during the qualifiers to the trust and confidence in the Nigeria basketball Federation, coach staff and the players.

Nigeria confirmed its supremacy on the continent emerging as the first country to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket to be held in Rwanda later this year.

