African Senior Championships moves to 2021

The African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) have officially confirmed the postponement of this year’s ITTF-Africa Senior Championships which serves as the continental qualification for the World Championship has been shifted to 2021.

In a statement signed by the ATTF President, Khaled El-Salhy, the postponement became necessary owing COVID-19 pandemic which has halted sporting activities globally.

“I wish to inform all table tennis friends and colleagues in your country, the importance of a safe and healthy lifestyle in the current circumstances due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. On Thursday 2nd July 2020, the ATTF Executive Committee had an online meeting to discuss the case for the ATTF Calendar of 2020 which had been suspended earlier until further notice. We are closely monitoring the global and continental situation day-by-day to come back to you with the following decision.

“Exact new dates for both events to be announced soon after checking the 2021 ITTF Calendar to ensure no conflict with other world sanctioned international events to provide better planning to your top players and national teams.” Khaled El-Salhy added.

The ITTF Africa Youth, Junior & Cadet Championships was to be held in Madagascar in April, ITTF-Africa Senior Championships in Cameroon in October.

Nigeria and Egypt are the defending champions in the team events while Aruna Quadri of Nigeria and Dina Meshref are the singles champions of the ITTF-Africa Senior Championships having emerged winners at the 2018 edition held in Mauritius.