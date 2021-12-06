African Sports Personality 2021 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for BBC African Sports Personality of the Year 2021 award has been announced.

The six contenders for the accolade were chosen by a panel of journalists from Africa and the United Kingdom.

The panel selected a shortlist based on the best African sporting achievements on the international stage in 2021 (between January and September).

The impact of the person’s achievement beyond their particular sport was also taken into account.



The nominees are:

Eliud Kipchoge (athletics)

Faith Kipyegon (athletics)

Ntando Mahlangu (para-athletics)

Christine Mboma (athletics)

Edouard Mendy (football)

Tatjana Schoenmaker (swimming)

There is more information on the nominees below, where you can also vote for the winner.

Voting closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 19 December and the winner of the award will be announced on Friday, 7 January 2022 on Focus On Africa television and radio and on the BBC Sport website.







Meanwhile, Conor Benn wants to take on Amir Khan or Kell Brook in 2022 – before setting his sights on a world title fight

Former world champions Khan and Brook fight in a catchweight bout on 19 February in Manchester – their first meeting after years of bitter rivalry between the two Britons.

Benn, meanwhile, takes on American Chris Algieri in Liverpool on Saturday.

“They both keep saying my name, saying they’ll fight me after. Well we’ll see, won’t we?” Benn told BBC Sport.

“[The way] the year could pan out perfectly for me would be [first] stopping Algieri in great fashion within eight rounds because I’d like to get some rounds in.

“Then you have Kell Brook and Amir Khan fighting, then me fighting the winner, just as another fight under my belt and gaining experience. And then [I’d want to be] really looking at world title honours.”

The fight between Khan and Brook – to be held at a catchweight of 10st 9lb, two pounds above the welterweight limit – was confirmed last month after years of failed negotiations.

