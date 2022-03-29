African sun embraces Egyptian Aten: COP27 unveils logo

The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 7 to 18, 2022.

The Presidency of the COP27 has unveiled the official logo of this year’s edition of the global yearly climate change talks, which Africa is hosting for the third time after Nairobi, Kenya hosted COP12 in 2006 and Marrakesh, Morocco hosted COP22 in 2016.

The logo depicts the (African) sun above and embracing the ancient Egyptian Aten’s sun (below), and impliedly giving a rise to a new horizon.

Aten, also spelled Aton, in ancient Egyptian religion, a sun god, depicted as the solar disk emitting rays terminating in human hands, whose worship briefly was the state religion.

COP27 was originally expected to take place from November 8 to 20, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, COP26 was rescheduled from November 2020 to November 2021. As a result, COP27 will take place in November 2022.