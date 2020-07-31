African Women’s Day: Oxfam unveils Okonjo-Iweala, Chimamanda, others as icons

Oxfam Nigeria has listed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Chimamanda Adichie as its global icons and influential role models as it celebrates the African Women’s Day.

African Women’s Day is marked on 31 July each year. This day was set aside by the African Union as a day to celebrate African women and to prioritise women’s issues.

Oxfam in a statement by it Media and Communication Officer, Maryam Laushi, said it is a feminist organisation that empowers Nigerian women to realise their full potentials, live free from violence and discrimination, participate in decision making, exercise their economic rights and bodily integrity to contribute to nation, and as such joins the world in the commemoration of this day in a bid to bring to the fore of conversations, the issues that affect women in Nigeria and Africa.

The Organisation said it is celebrating its global icons and influential role models such as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chimamanda Adichie, and Oxfam Female Food Heroes, which includes Monica Maigari and Chinasa Asonye, as well as all women across Nigeria and Africa who everyday challenge negative stereotypes and social norms about women in order to make the world a better and safer place for all.

“For us at Oxfam, women are at the center of all we do, ensuring that programming includes them, and they are not left out of any conversations.

“Women play a prominent role in society and with about 50% of the world’s population being women, their contributions cannot be under-emphasized. There is a common saying that, if you train a man you train an individual but if you train a woman, you train a community.”

Oxfam said it is important that Africans celebrate the role that women play in society beyond their role as child bearers and primary caregivers.