African youths in Asia task Adesina on agricultural technology

A group of African youths based in Asia under the aegis of African Youths in Asia (AYA) has lauded the re-election of Akinwumi Adesina as the President if Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

The group’s coordinator, Oladotun Toye, in a congratulatory message signed Saturday and made available to newsmen in Abuja, urged Adesina, to use your re-election to improve science and technology to help African countries on agricultural technology.

While quoting Charles Kettering, who said “High achievements always take place in the framework of high expectation” the group said Adesina’s re-election at just concluded virtual annual general meeting of African Development Bank did not come to them as a shock.

“You won the heart of many with your revolutionary agricultural agenda and developmental programs.

“Your smallholder farmer scheme is a testimony of commitment to improves food production and food sufficient for millions of Africans experiencing an acute food shortage in the continent.

“As a son of a farmer who understands farmers’ problems, you introduce a mechanize that gives increment on credit facilities for the millions of small-scale African farmers.

“The impact was felt across Africa. You led the bank to secure US$115 billion in the pledges fund agreement, in a direction to doubled its capital and bonded its triple-A rating.

“We urge you to do more as African youths who reside in Asian; we want to use your re-election to improve science and technology to help African countries on agricultural technology like what is applicable in most Asia countries like Japan, China, Taiwan among others.”

Toye urged the Adesina to use the same opportunities to increase the bank partnership with said countries in Asia to secure more funds to improve and assist organizations and institutions in revolutionized agriculture in Africa.

“Lastly, we urge you to create a sustainable platform where all African youths who have a genuine interest in agriculture entrepreneurship and industrialization will have access to the global development fund with adequate monitoring mechanisms. We congratulate you and be rest assured of our support as we are convinced that your leadership will set another limestone achievement on your second five years in office.”

Related

No tags for this post.